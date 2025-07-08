Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $128.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.78 and its 200-day moving average is $119.75. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $129.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.