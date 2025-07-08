Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Bought by Palisades Investment Partners LLC

Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Ardelyx comprises about 1.3% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ardelyx worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, insider Mike Kelliher sold 14,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $59,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,204.64. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 381,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,609,410.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,396,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,795.62. The trade was a 18.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 881,377 shares of company stock worth $3,402,411 and have sold 125,143 shares worth $517,667. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

