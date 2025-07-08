Palisades Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip accounts for approximately 6.3% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MakeMyTrip worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 9,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,132,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,364,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,118,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,793,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,942,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,528,000 after purchasing an additional 188,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.40. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

