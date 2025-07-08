Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stake Raised by Robocap Asset Management Ltd

Robocap Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 6.6% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,811,000 after purchasing an additional 493,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,449,000 after purchasing an additional 700,332 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after purchasing an additional 834,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,985,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DT opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.26.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

