Robocap Asset Management Ltd Sells 28,446 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises 3.0% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,143.70. This trade represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total value of $7,997,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,841.68. This trade represents a 83.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,603 shares of company stock worth $75,548,296 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.0%

NET opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $198.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.