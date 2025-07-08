Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,244 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Lakeland Financial comprises 2.6% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,419,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 956,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,066,000 after buying an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,526,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $23,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melinda Jo Truex bought 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,453.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,235.77. This represents a 101.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.1%

LKFN stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

