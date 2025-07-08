Palisades Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000. Paymentus comprises approximately 2.6% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Paymentus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paymentus by 2,763.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Paymentus Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PAY opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.59. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paymentus

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director owned 73,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,333.63. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paymentus Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.