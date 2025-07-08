Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. First Merchants accounts for 3.0% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 10,900.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Merchants Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 19.63%. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

