Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Origin Bancorp makes up approximately 1.9% of Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 195,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.83. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

OBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

