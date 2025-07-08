Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Lifted by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after buying an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

