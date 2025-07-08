Aurelius Family Office LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurelius Family Office LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

