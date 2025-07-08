Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after buying an additional 982,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6,171.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,973,000 after buying an additional 816,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director owned 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.