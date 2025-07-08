Brown Financial Advisory Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Financial Advisory decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

