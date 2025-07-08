Brown Financial Advisory Purchases Shares of 15,372 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.