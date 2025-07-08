Sharper & Granite LLC Sells 184 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sharper & Granite LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.6% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.12 and its 200 day moving average is $504.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

