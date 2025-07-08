May Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,373 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 35,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IYW opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average is $154.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.