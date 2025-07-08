Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

