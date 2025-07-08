Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of IBM stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.52. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $296.16.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
