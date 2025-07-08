The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $471,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1%

HD stock opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

