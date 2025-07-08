Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 29.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 14.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of APH stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This represents a 77.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

