Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

