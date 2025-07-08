Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

