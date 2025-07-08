Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 592,400 shares in the company, valued at $54,637,052. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

