Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.36 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 138.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $119,067,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,424 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,299,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,046 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $60,040,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

