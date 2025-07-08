iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FLOT stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

