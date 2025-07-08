Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total value of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $534.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $537.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.