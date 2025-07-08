Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 45,038 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,038 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Amcor by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Amcor Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

