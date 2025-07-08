Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $534.71 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.99. The stock has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

