Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – July 7th

WNS, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Cruises are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose primary revenues come from recreational and hospitality services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, sports venues and other entertainment providers. Because they depend largely on consumers’ discretionary spending and travel habits, their performance tends to be cyclical, rising in periods of economic growth and high confidence and falling during downturns. Investors in leisure stocks monitor indicators like consumer sentiment, tourism trends and seasonality to gauge demand and manage risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

WNS (WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $9.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,193,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. WNS has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91.

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 31,012,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,272,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $30.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

RCL traded down $5.54 on Monday, hitting $328.94. 2,003,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,609. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $336.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

