Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 20,362 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $2,649,707.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,947.57. This represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,112,920. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.23 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

