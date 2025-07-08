188,936 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,280,000 after purchasing an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

