Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.3%

AMD stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

