Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

