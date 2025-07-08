Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,209 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $14,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $364.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $352.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

