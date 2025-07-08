Head-To-Head Analysis: Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $959.27 million 1.63 $144.30 million $2.74 14.10 Sphere Entertainment $1.03 billion 1.50 -$200.65 million ($10.02) -4.30

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere Entertainment. Sphere Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 13.49% -1,070.57% 8.58% Sphere Entertainment -33.00% -16.78% -8.34%

Risk & Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Sphere Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sphere Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Sphere Entertainment has a consensus target price of $48.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

