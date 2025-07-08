Head to Head Survey: Loar (LOAR) vs. Its Rivals

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is one of 46 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loar to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loar and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Loar alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loar $402.82 million $22.23 million 211.92 Loar Competitors $3.49 billion $265.08 million 76.19

Loar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loar. Loar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Loar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loar and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loar Competitors 349 1815 2781 97 2.52

Loar presently has a consensus price target of $97.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Loar is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Loar has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loar’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loar 8.29% 5.23% 3.54% Loar Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Summary

Loar beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.