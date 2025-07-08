CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after buying an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after buying an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,106,000 after buying an additional 582,471 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after buying an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $505.46 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $465.11 and a 200-day moving average of $407.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -732.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

