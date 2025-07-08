Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,939 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,939 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $170,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

