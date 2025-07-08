Callan Capital LLC Acquires 272 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,341,391,000 after acquiring an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after buying an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,088,037,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.49 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.64 and a 200 day moving average of $302.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

