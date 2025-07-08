Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.10.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.00. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.