Mumu the Bull Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MUMU)

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Mumu the Bull has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Mumu the Bull has a total market cap of $7.41 million and $388.76 thousand worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (SOL) (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull (SOL) has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull (SOL) is 0.00000315 USD and is down -5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $380,792.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

