Verum Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Billion (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Verum Coin token can currently be bought for about $3,211.61 or 0.02952602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verum Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $106.67 thousand worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,743.91 or 0.99974024 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Verum Coin was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 8,683,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,671 tokens. The official message board for Verum Coin is bitcointalk.org. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. Verum Coin’s official website is verumcoin.info. The Reddit community for Verum Coin is https://reddit.com/r/na and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 8,680,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 3,211.23064134 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $107,937.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verum Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

