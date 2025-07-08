AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of ABCL opened at $4.03 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 737.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 728,828 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 577.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

