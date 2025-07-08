Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1) Announces $0.61 Interim Dividend

Dominion Income Trust 1 (ASX:DN1 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.613 per share on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.
Dominion Income Trust 1 Price Performance
About Dominion Income Trust 1
Listed investment trust
