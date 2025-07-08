M&T Bank Corp Has $119.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,917,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,670 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $119,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.