M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,365 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.80% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $59,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $128.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.88.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

