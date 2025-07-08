M&T Bank Corp Has $63.56 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,151 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.02% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $63,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of IJS opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

