M&T Bank Corp Sells 28,078 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,078 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $53,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.21.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

