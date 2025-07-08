ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) is LTG Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

LTG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 7.3% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LTG Capital LLC owned 0.16% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,650.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,356,000 after buying an additional 163,511 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,312.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 142,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $10,406,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $7,848,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth $5,444,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $98.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.03. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

