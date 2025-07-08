TD Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.00. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $332.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,103,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

