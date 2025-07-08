M&T Bank Corp Buys 147,343 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 4.48% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $52,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 7,932.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 869,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 858,625 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,902,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPLD opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

